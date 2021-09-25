The Crew Series Might Return as New Game’s Existence Allegedly Leaks

A dataminer may have just discovered a new Crew game in development at Ubisoft. This would be the first since The Crew 2 was launched in 2018. The Crew was a racing game made by Ubisoft — not a particularly well-beloved one if memory serves, but it was liked enough to get a sequel. Now apparently Ubisoft has another entry in the works. I can’t say I’m surprised exactly, but perhaps curious to see if they can make one that sticks in the memory a bit more than the previous Crew games did.

The dataminer in question claims to have found screenshots of the game in development (they’ve since been removed from where they were originally posted). They claimed the pictures were of “Project Orlando” when it was originally a DLC for The Crew 2 — despite the name, it would have been set in Hawaii. In their Reddit post, they also added that Project Orlando “would include an ‘all star’ gamemode, what I presume is their own battle royale mode.”

A hint that this might not be wild speculation came from well-known industry insider Tom Henderson, who said that Project Orlando wasn’t a DLC, but rather a new game: “The game is not actually The Crew 2 DLC. It’s currently just dubbed as ‘The Crew: Orlando’ and is a completely new game with a new driving engine.” The game is currently in a very early stage of development.

As with all things leaked and datamined, I encourage everyone to take the news with a grain of salt, especially since I didn’t get a chance to inspect the screenshots closely myself. Henderson added, in response to someone asking about whether the game was a reboot or not, “I’m not sure. From what I’ve heard is that they weren’t happy with The Crew 2 are and just overhauling everything.” I feel that: I wasn’t particularly happy with The Crew 2 either.

