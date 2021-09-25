Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Gets New Artwork Showing Characters

Credit: Rocksteady

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been relatively quiet ever since its reveal, but we did get a look at the game’s new poster and its characters shortly before the next big reveal. The characters are all looking good, but we’ll only know more about the game when it’s shown off next month.

The poster shows the four playable characters — Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang — all gathered around holding their weapons under the Suicide Squad logo. There’s not much we can glean from the image that we don’t already know about the game, but it sure is cool-looking. I do notice that just about every character is wearing a bandolier of bullets except for Deadshot, the character for whom it would make the most sense.

We don’t know much about the game’s story so far, but what we can glean from the trailer and material is that Brainiac is launching an attack on Metropolis, and that he’s somehow managed to brainwash Superman and, presumably from the title, the rest of the Justice League as well, and it’s up to the morally ambiguous Suicide Squad to handle the situation. I have no idea what the heck Harley Quinn is going to do against Superman, other than her best, but we’ll have to see how the game looks when more footage comes out.

The game is officially set to be shown next month at DC’s Fandome event, along with Gotham Knights. We haven’t seen much of either of them since the original reveals last year. Gotham Knights will also have four characters, but they’ll be members of the Bat-family off to protect Gotham in Batman’s absence. The Fandome event is on October 16. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to be released sometime next year, and hopefully will avoid delays. Gotham Knights was supposed to be released this year, but it’s also been pushed to a 2022 date.

