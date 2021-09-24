Far Cry 6 Endgame Content Might be Massive

The Far Cry fandom will be thrilled with some new comments made by the Far Cry 6 world director Ben Hall. The series, known for its over-the-top action, has often received one large criticism–a distinct lack of endgame content. Basically, don’t make the credits roll, because the second they do, everything ends, and there’s no fun left to be had. While it’s long been clear that the sixth installment to the franchise will be huge, some new remarks have us wondering just how long the fun will last.

Far Cry 6 will have numerous unique currencies. One of these, called moneda, will be spent at a vendor named Lola, to purchase more interesting and unique gear and weapons. It’s likely that these items will be of special interest to those looking to cause some legitimately massive damage. We’re talking comical levels of destruction here–it’s Far Cry, after all.

Previously, a post-launch roadmap for the title revealed weekly updates, six new missions, and some content featuring the one and only Danny Trejo. Far Cry 6 will have a darker tone than previous titles in the series, and a number of villains from past games will even be making appearances in some of the upcoming DLC content.

Credit: Ubisoft

A recent report warns console players that ray tracing and FSR will be PC exclusive features. Performance-wise, those choosing console versions will still enjoy 4K resolution and 60fps. In an interview with the dev team, it was made clear that while ray tracing on consoles was originally a goal, it was sacrificed in order to provide the most steady performance possible.

Far Cry 6 will release for PC, PS4, PS5, Luna, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 7, 2021. For those looking to show their excitement, a ridiculously expensive new Far Cry 6 watch is on sale. Just saying.

Source