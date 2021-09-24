Halo Infinite Viral Video Shows Ridiculous Aim Assist

Fans of the Halo series are tired of waiting. Originally slated for release as a launch title with the Xbox Series X/S on November 10, 2020, Halo Infinite is now slated to release on December 8, 2021, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the title is in the middle of its latest technical preview test, which is bringing to light one of the largest debates in gaming: do console players have an unfair advantage against PC players in crossplay?

In a now-viral clip, Twitch streamer Sheney walks away from the game, but the cursor continues to move, seemingly following the enemy’s movements. While some are saying that this is simply an incredibly unfair amount of aim assist, Mint Blitz, a popular Halo YouTuber, jumped into the ring to give a more reasonable explanation for the hilarious video. With deadzones turned to zero, a combination of controller stick drift and KBM could potentially create an insanely proficient aim assist–but only if players are standing totally still. Yes, the second you start moving, that unfair advantage will be up in smoke. This has been debunked a bug, and one which 343 Industries is sure to fix before Halo Infinite releases in a few months. This is why you do beta testing, folks.

Luckily, there has been positive feedback regarding Halo Infinite‘s technical preview as a whole. The title will be missing some pretty vital features at launch, including Co-op mode. Hopefully, the multiplayer portion of the game will be enough to tide people over until missing portions of Infinite are released.

Halo Infinite is set to release for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows on December 8, 2021. It will be the sixth main Halo title and the sixteenth Halo game overall. The multiplayer portion of the title will be free-to-play, a first for the series.

