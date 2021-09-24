Animal Crossing: New Horizons Will Soon Include The Roost Cafe

2020 was a pretty terrible year, thanks to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak. While we were all locked indoors and going through quarantines, there were a few entertainment-saving graces. One of those was Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This game gave an escape for so many players worldwide, and it even moved Nintendo Switch units from local retailers. Unfortunately, the game did have some missing characters that fans noticed right away.

While Animal Crossing: New Horizons brought players into a different environment, this being an island, normal regular NPCs are making a return. Unfortunately, one of those characters that had been missing was Brewster. This was a character that served coffee at his shop, The Roost Cafe. The iconic character and the shop were utterly missing from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but that doesn’t mean Nintendo wouldn’t bring this character into the game.

It’s been speculated and leaked in the past this character was coming. Now it’s more or less confirmed with the recent Nintendo Direct. While the character wasn’t shown, it was teased during a small segment for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Unfortunately, more details about what’s coming to the game are coming next month during a special Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct upload.

We’ll have to wait and see just what will be coming to the game, but it will be free content. This should be a relief for players who found the game to be a bit stale lately. Likewise, this could bring a resurgence of players who have dropped the game. Having enough content added in could sway some players to make a return back towards their customized island. Currently, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch platform.

Source