Lost Judgment Launches Today, One Final Trailer Touts the High Review Scores

It’s finally time: Lost Judgment, the sequel to the Yakuza spin-off Judgment, drops today, and Sega has put out the launch trailer showing off everything praiseworthy about the game. I think the game is worth picking up. However, everyone should be warned that this game deals with some dark stuff, including but not limited to bullying and suicide.

In case you aren’t familiar, the game follows private detective Takayuki Yagami, who’s taken a new case in Ijincho, away from his home territory of Kamurocho. He’s asked by friends to help investigate claims of rampant bullying at a local high school. At the same time, his old law firm has to defend a man who, upon being convicted of a minor offense, confesses to knowledge about a murder in Ijincho that happened at the same time as his crime — meaning the only suspect in the murder now has a rock-solid alibi. When it comes to light that the murder victim was a teacher at the same high school Yagami is investigating, the cases begin to converge.

As heavy as that is, Yagami can engage in some pretty hilarious side activities, including coaching a dance club and pulling skateboarding tricks all around Ijincho. He can take on a number of side quests, ranging from helping the locals to mentoring students around the campus as he’s infiltrating to investigate. And the good old action combat is here, with Yagami also getting a new fighting style to complement his other two.

Sega has dropped one final trailer complete with accolades so that you can see what praise everyone is heaping on the game. Most of the reviews mentioned are positive, saying that the game is a worthy sequel to the original. While perhaps not as wacky as mainline entry Yakuza: Like a Dragon, it’s still a great beat-em-up game like the Yakuza games have been in the past.