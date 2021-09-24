Kirby and the Forgotten Land Coming to Switch in 2022

Kirby’s arrival at today’s Nintendo Direct may have been slightly spoiled by an official leak prior to the stream’s start, but fans certainly weren’t disappointed by the lengthy trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2022. In the video, we see our favorite pink puff washing up on a deserted beach, and exploring a land of mysterious ruins and greenery. The 3D platformer seems to be teasing plenty of exploration elements, and we’re curious to find out the history of this seemingly forgotten metropolis. How sad could it be when the main character is this adorable?

Nintendo fans had a bit of a head start on this one: prior to the start of the stream, the official Japanese Nintendo website was updated, displaying a 2022 Kirby title release. We see Kirby using his signature float ability, and fighting off some familiar enemies, though this new location is much different from the typical Dreamland.

The last Kirby title released was Kirby Star Allies in 2018, though Kirby’s Epic Yarn recently made the jump to the 3DS as Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn. A few spin-off games have also popped up, like Super Kirby Clash and Kirby Fighters 2.

Since the Kirby series began in 1992, over thirty games have been released, selling over 38 million units worldwide to date. It remains in the 50 best-selling video game franchises of all time, and there’s no doubt that this Super Mario Odyssey-adjacent title will leap to the top of the heap upon release.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will come to the Nintendo Switch in 2022. The official date has not yet been released.

