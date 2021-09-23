Death Stranding Director’s Cut Players May Have To Unlock Old Trophies Again

Death Stranding was a big game debut from a brand new studio. Headed by legendary game developer Hideo Kojima after he departed from Konami, Kojima Productions brought out this title in 2019. That was for both the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms. However, we know that tomorrow we’re going to get the PlayStation 5 exclusive Director’s Cut. Death Stranding Director’s Cut will come with an assortment of new features and mechanics. Likewise, players who upgrade will be able to bring over their progress.

With that said, it doesn’t look like everything will be carried over. While the game doesn’t release until tomorrow, we have some details on what progression content won’t be upgraded from PS4 to PS5. Screenshots of the game transfer have surfaced through Reddit, highlighting what will and won’t be transferred. For instance, rebuilt roads will remain in place, but cargo picked up while out in the field will be lost. However, if you have unlocked rewards such as mails, interviews, and tips, then those will remain available.

However, one big area that might have players replaying portions of the game again is trophies. Specific trophies will not carry over if the unlocked conditions have changed. We don’t know just what trophies might have changed due to the conditions being changed are at the moment. Since this game launches tomorrow, players who make the upgrade to the PlayStation 5 will want to look at what trophies might have been altered with this new edition.

As mentioned, Death Stranding Director’s Cut launches tomorrow, September 24, 2021. This is a PlayStation 5 exclusive, although some fans are holding out hope that we’ll see this game hit the PC platform as well. It should be interesting to see how well this edition does as the base game has already been available for players since 2019.

