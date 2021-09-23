Hollow Knight: Silksong Release Date Supposedly Leaked via Geforce Now

Silksong, the long-awaited sequel to the 2D Metroidvania title Hollow Knight, has been given a possible release date. The game was originally announced in 2019, so fans of Hollow Knight have been waiting a long time for its release. Supposedly, Hollow Knight: Silksong will launch on February 1, 2022, according to a date discovered in an online database. Hopefully, we’ll know more if the game is mentioned in today’s Nintendo Direct.

The release date was originally revealed when a list of potential games was discovered in the Nvidia GeForce Now database. This list of games has not all been verified, and Nvidia has since said that it’s more speculative than reflective of games we know to exist — mostly because some of the games listed there include games we don’t even know if companies are working on, let alone games that are close to releasing. Regardless, at the time, the only games that were revealed by the leakers who discovered the list were those that didn’t have an existing Steam page.

Hollow Knight: Silksong does have a Steam page, so its release date wasn’t included in the initial list, but eagle-eyed YouTuber fireb0rn uncovered the listing and the release date. As they pointed out in their video, having the game release in February 2022 would mean the game is released on the 5th anniversary of the launch of Hollow Knight. Silksong was also revealed in February 2019, so that seems to be a lucky month for developer Team Cherry.

It’s been speculated that Silksong will appear in today’s Nintendo Direct to officially reveal that release date. That would make sense because assuming the February release date was true, late September would be a good point to announce this and open pre-orders for the game. We’ll hopefully be able to confirm after the Direct airs later today.

