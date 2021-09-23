NEO: The World Ends With You Gets a PC Launch Date

NEO: The World Ends With You, the sequel to the classic JRPG, is finally coming to PC after having been released on consoles. The release date is also coming up very soon, so that means that if you played the original (which isn’t actually available on PC, not that that’s stopped anyone before) on Nintendo DS or Switch. However, you don’t have to be a fan of the original in order to have some idea of what’s going on.

The game is a sequel to the original World Ends With You, and stars several characters who get wrapped up in a new version of the Reaper’s Game that the main characters did in the original game. Friends Rindo and Fret find that they must win the game in order to get another chance at life. They will assemble a party of other players as well. As I said, you don’t necessarily have to be versed in the story of the original to have a good idea of what’s going on here.

The good news is that the release date is relatively close. It’s coming out on September 28, about two months after it was released on consoles. It was originally released on Nintendo Switch and PS4, a few years after the first game was re-released on Switch — I recommend playing one or both because they’re great.

The bad news is that the game will be an Epic Games Store exclusive, so my condolences to my Steam friends out there. The game is currently available to pre-order on the EGS, and you can get two rewards packs: The Legendary Threads Set, “This gear set contains five equipable items once used by the legendary Neku” and the Reapers’ Game Survival Set, “This set provides two items selected to help you survive the deadly Reapers’ Game by increasing your HP and allowing you to heal up mid-fight.”

