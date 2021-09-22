The Witcher 4 Could Be In Development With CD Projekt Red Posting A New Job Listing

For years CD Projekt Red could do no wrong. There was such a massive outpouring of respect from players all around the world. CD Projekt Red delivered a thrilling RPG franchise with The Witcher, which had three mainline installments. After finishing up The Witcher 3 and its expansions, CD Projekt Red focused on the next major video game release, Cyberpunk 2077. That alone had players beyond excited.

Cyberpunk 2077 continued to gain hype and anticipation. Each marketing material released was analyzed by players, and when it finally launched, it turned out to be a hot mess. There were so many issues and bugs that the studio is still working on patches since its release in December of 2020. It’s far from what fans expected, but CD Projekt Red is not giving up on this game. We just received its first set of free DLC, and we know that expansions are also coming. However, that doesn’t mean the studio is not working on the next project.

Fans are hopeful that the next big release from the studio is returning to The Witcher franchise. The Witcher 4 could bring this game studio back into the good graces of fans. That’s, of course, if the studio ends up delivering a solid product. However, while fans speculate that the game is set to be The Witcher 4, we don’t have any confirmation. Still, the latest job posting does confirm that the next game will be an open-world title. CD Projekt Red is after an Open World Designer (Junior/Specialist) to join into the mix.

The job listing doesn’t offer any details on the particular project the employee would be working on. However, after the rough launch of Cyberpunk 2077, it might be a safe bet to return to a franchise that the studio is well known for. We’ll have to wait for the official announcement to come, which might be a good while. After all, we still have to wait for the expansions to come out for Cyberpunk 2077.

