Halo Infinite Leaked Image Might Reveal A Revamped Craig

Halo fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of the next major installment. We’ve been waiting years, and it’s a game originally meant to launch in 2020. That might have happened if fans didn’t speak up about the disappointing visuals the game was putting off. Unfortunately, it took 343 Industries a good while before they showed players what Halo Infinite’s campaign looked like.

When the studio finally did, it was not met with joyous fanfare. Instead, viewers quickly ripped the game apart from its dated looked visuals. This didn’t look like a game that was meant for the latest-generation Xbox console platforms. That stream eventually was the result of 343 Industries postponing the game from its intended 2020 release date. Instead, the studio pushed the game back to this year’s holiday season.

Now the stream that showcased the game not only brought out plenty of criticism over the visuals, but it also brought out a meme. You might recall Craig, a brute that was featured in the trailer which looked poorly detailed. However, visually this character stood out, and it left fans quickly dubbing the character Craig online. Now a new leaked image of Halo Infinite has surfaced online that shows a revamped brute.

It looks like old Craig here got tweaked alongside the rest of the game. We see more details on the face, such as warpaint. However, that’s not to say this leaked image is real. This could be a completely fake image, but it’s circulating online which has some fans wondering if this character model is the new Craig 2.0. With that said, it would be shocking not to see some Craig easter egg within Halo Infinite when it launches after how popular the meme became. Halo Infinite will release on December 8, 2021, for the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source