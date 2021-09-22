Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Beta is Riddled with Cheaters, Say Reports

Well, it was inevitable: Call of Duty Vanguard’s beta is full of cheaters and there are already people profiting from it, according to new reports. Several players have reported players using cheats in the latest CoD beta, and apparently, they’re already making a business of it. Everyone quick: Look surprised. Anyway, this should supposedly be fixed in time for the game’s launch, or at least we can hope so.

In case you haven’t played the beta, or seen any gameplay footage of it so far, there have been several reports of players using wallhacks and other cheats in the beta. Several players have captured footage of players using such suspect tactics and you can find that on Reddit and Twitter. The developers previously released a triumphant video about how they’d banned cheaters in Warzone, saying “We know what you’re doing. We’re coming for you.”

According to a report from Waypoint, there are already cheat developers selling access to their cheats as soon as the game launches. While Waypoint points out that the cheats currently only work in the beta version of the game, it makes me itch to think that these are going to be available from the game at launch. Assuming I start playing the game as soon as it launches, I don’t want to be at a greater disadvantage than my poor hand-eye coordination and abysmal K/d ratio already puts me.

The Waypoint report says that cheat developers are selling lifelong access to their cheats already, and don’t foresee much of a problem with porting those cheats over to the launch version of the game (because of course, they don’t). Supposedly Vanguard will have a new anti-cheat system in place when the game launches, so hopefully, this won’t be as big of a problem in the actual game as it’s been in the beta.

