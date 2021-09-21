Far Cry 6 Tech Upgrades Detailed in New Interview

The Far Cry fanbase is gearing up for the most hype release of 2021. Since the first Far Cry title released in 2004, the franchise has continued to push boundaries, pitting people against animals, evil despots, and each other, as they explore open worlds while searching for that perfect firearm. When Far Cry 6 was announced in July 2020, it had been under development for four years and promised to bring the series into a new age. Due to be released in February 2021, it, unfortunately, missed the mark due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, we’re only a few weeks away, and Ubisoft’s 3D Team Lead Programmer Stephanie Brenham recently sat down for an interview to detail some of the technical features of the title.

Effectively, Far Cry 6 is powered by the same engine responsible for 2019’s Far Cry New Dawn, but with some beefy new improvements for next-gen systems. GPU culling has been added to reduce the heavy workload on the CPU, and the incredibly lush tropical forests seen in the most recent trailer will be supported by improved GPU instancing to reduce draw overhead for more dense areas. To hit performance targets in heavily trafficked cities, DCC support has been added to advantageously take advantage of color similarities found in more urban settings. All in all, players can expect an ultra-smooth experience.

Far Cry 6 will take place on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, heavily inspired by Cuba. Described as the largest Far Cry title to date, players will race to take down the fascist dictator Anton Castillo, and attempt to return the nation to its former glory.

Far Cry 6 will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna, and Stadia on October 7, 2021. Post-launch, players should also keep an eye out for plenty of DLC content, including a recently announced Stranger Things crossover.

Source