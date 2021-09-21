Shin Megami Tensei V Previews Lakshmi in New Daily Demon Video

Atlus continues to tease the many demons set to make appearances in the upcoming title Shin Megami Tensei V. In Volume 107 of the Daily Demon series, a familiar face is making a comeback! Lakshmi has made an appearance in almost every Shin Megami Tensei and Persona game to date, so it was only a matter of time before she appeared for her photoshoot.

The demon Lakshmi has some pretty interesting history, according to the Megami Tensei Wiki:

In Hindu mythos, Lakshmi (Sanskrit: लक्ष्मी, Lakṣmī) is the goddess of beauty, luck, good fortune and love and is the wife of Vishnu and mother of Kama, one of the Trimurti. Lakshmi stands atop a red lotus wearing a robe of lotuses with a lotus in her left hand. She embodies the ideal woman and is said to have charmed many gods with her dance. She is also one of the Tridevi, which consists of Lakshmi, Parvati (Shiva’s wife) and Sarasvati (Brahma’s wife). She is known in Japan as Kichijouten, as an extra deity in the Seven Lucky Gods who sometimes replaces Jurojin. She was one of the things that rose from the oceans after the Churning of the Sea of Milk. She is also known as a goddess of farming and is called Kisshoten in Buddhism.

The previous main title in the series, Shin Megami Tensei IV was released in 2013 for the Nintendo 3DS. The upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V, releasing on the Nintendo Switch, will be set in modern-day Tokyo and will feature common elements from previous Megami Tensei titles, such as the ability to fuse different demons and more overtly religious themes. A limited-edition release is planned in Japan, including an album, artbook, T-shirt, and game case.

Shin Megami Tensei V will release on Nintendo Switch on November 11, 2021, in Japan and November 12, 2021, worldwide.

