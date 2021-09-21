Final Fantasy XIV Cross Data Center Play Feature Delayed

The Final Fantasy XIV boom continues, and the release of the newest expansion Endwalker is looming. Set to release on November 23, 2021, the next chapter of the MMO has fans rushing to tie up loose ends before a slew of new content and changes hit the title. Since the game was reborn from the ashes in 2013, producer Naoki Yoshida, lovingly known as Yoshi-P to fans, holds a Live Letter every few months, streamed worldwide to update dedicated fans on the state of the game. In the recent 66th Live Letter, fans got to see the newest job action changes in action–but some disappointing news was also shared. It looks like playing with international friends will have to wait, as cross data center play, originally announced to be added on the same day as the Endwalker release, has been delayed.

Towards the end of the stream, Yoshida sadly announced that the Data Travel Center system will, regrettably, not be available on Endwalker release day in November. Due to increased interest in recent months, data centers have been struggling to accommodate the massive influx of new players. To address the very pressing matter of server congestion, developers have decided to put the Data Travel Center system on the backburner for the time being. In typical Square Enix and FFXIV team fashion, many heartfelt apologies were given, and Yoshida stressed his desire to provide consistently stable connectivity to the current base of players before moving forward.

During the over seven-hour broadcast, details were given to many of the upcoming features being added to the massively multiplayer RPG, including not only showing a pre-rendered video of job changes but delving into these adjustments in real-time. The two new jobs being added to the game, scythe-wielding Reaper and the laser-shooting Sage, were highlighted in much more detail, much to fan delight.

The Data Travel Center system will allow players from different data centers to play together, something fans have been asking for since the game’s original release. For those wanting to play with friends abroad, you’ll just have to wait a little longer. No timeline has been announced for the feature’s implementation as of writing.

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker will release on November 23, 2021 for PC, PS4 and PS5.

