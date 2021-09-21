Gran Turismo 7 Pre-order Items & 25th Anniversary Edition Unveiled

Gran Turismo fans have been waiting on the next mainline installment. We know that Gran Turismo 7 will be launching on March 4, 2022. Likewise, this will be a game available on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. However, if you’re already set on picking this game up at launch, then you might want to consider giving the game a pre-order. Today Sony has taken it upon themselves to release details on what Gran Turismo 7 pre-order will feature along with the upcoming 25th Anniversary Editions of the game.

We have slowly been getting more information on Gran Turismo 7. For instance, we know that there will be cross-generation multiplayer support. Players will play against each other regardless of whether they are on a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 platform. Likewise, this game will require an internet connection. That might be bitter news for some, but there is the ability to play arcade mode without being connected to the internet.

Regardless, for those still committed to purchasing a copy of this game, Sony has some incentives for both a pre-order and limited editions. Announced through the PlayStation Blog, players will have some in-game bonus items if they pre-order a copy of the game from either PlayStation Store or through participating retailers. We’ll list out the bonus items found from a pre-order down below.

Pre-order Bonus Items

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

Porsche 917K Living Legend

100,000 in-game Credit (CR)

Likewise, the Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Edition will have additional items for those that purchase a copy. You can get a look at the official image for this edition along with the items included below.

25th Anniversary Edition

Includes PS5 Game Disc and Voucher for PS4 Game**

In-Game Credits – 1,100,000 CR

Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific Livery

30 Manufacturer / Partner Avatars

The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

Porsche 917K Living Legend

Lastly, the 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition is the only other edition you can get for this game. We’ll list down the items from this edition down below as well. However, these editions are limited, so you might want to make sure you pre-order a unit if you’re interested in the edition to secure a unit.

25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition

Dual PS4 + PS5 Entitlement

In-Game Credits – 1,600,000 CR

Toyota GR Yaris with country-specific Livery

30 Manufacturer / Partner Avatars

The Music of Gran Turismo Official Soundtrack

Toyota Castrol TOM’S Supra

Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept (Stealth)

Porsche 917K Living Legend

