Genshin Impact’s Kokomi Joins the Roster With A New Character Trailer

It’s about the time again for Genshin Impact to get another character, and she’s rolling out today. The new character is Sangonomiya Kokomi, and she’s got a new trailer showing off some of her moves. She’s part of the second banner of the 2.2 update, which also introduced Kujou Sara and the Raiden Shogun. Kokomi was originally teased last week and is due to roll out today for various audiences.

Kokomi is the priestess of Watatsumi Island and its de facto leader. She’s also the leader of the Sangonomiya Resistance, the main faction against the Raiden Shogun. However, her hands are not exactly clean either, and I won’t say any more for fear of spoiling the Inazuma storyline and its most recent developments. Given that she’s very much associated with water, both in character and in her trailer, it’s probably not a surprise that her skillset revolves around water.

According to another video on the Genshin channel, Kokomi is a 5-star Hydro vision user who uses a Catalyst. She’s more of a healer than anything else, as many of her abilities revolve around healing other characters. Most of her attack power appears to come from her ceremonial garment, during which her normal attack is boosted, sometimes even more if her passive power is activated. She also reduces swimming stamina consumption.

In addition to Kokomi herself, her banner will include three 4-star characters, though not any new additions. Instead, the banner will include Monstadt’s Rosaria and Liyue’s Xingqiu and Beidou. Players can also expect the Primordial Jade Cutter to be in the banner, a good 5-star weapon, in addition to Kokomi’s Everlasting Moonglow Catalyst. We’re likely to get another banner later, possibly debuting a new 5-star character. We already know Thoma will be coming along as a supporting 4-star at some point, so there’s probably another banner coming along soon.

