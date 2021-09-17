Rainbow Six Extraction Highlights Doc Character

The Rainbow Six Extraction video game has plenty of fans hyped up for its release. Originally titled Rainbow Six Quarantine, Ubisoft likely felt it was best to give it a name change with all things considered. We’re still waiting on the launch for this game, but we have a new trailer highlighting a character class. Just like with other multiplayer-focused video game titles, Rainbow Six Extraction will feature some different classes.

One of the more important classes to have in the mix is a medic. In Rainbow Six Extraction, the game titles this character as the Doc. Unfortunately, we don’t have a big highlight for this class as the video is only about thirty seconds long. All in all, the focus here was to showcase how the Doc will pick up teammates when they are down and carry them out of harm’s way.

However, this game is based on an alien parasite threat. That deadly threat is not one to mess with. As a result, the Doc also has a particular gun to deliver a boost of energy and HP to those in need. This way, you can stay in the fight while not putting yourself in direct danger of the creatures. Fortunately, we don’t have too much of a wait to go through before we’re able to try this game out for ourselves.

It’s been a long wait for this title since it was first unveiled during E3 2019. With the pandemic forcing some development challenges for studios to go through, this game was pushed back a bit. Now the launch window is for January of 2022. We don’t have a specific release date outside of January, but you can expect it on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when it does launch.

Source