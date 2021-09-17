Call of Duty: Warzone Bans Are Being Carried Over To Call of Duty: Vanguard

There is a ton of hype and anticipation for the upcoming Call of Duty installment, Call of Duty: Vanguard. Right now, there is a beta going on, and players might have an issue with their account. If you’re banned on Call of Duty: Warzone it looks like you’ll find the ban carries over. As reported by CharlieIntel, Call of Duty bans might hit multiple game installments.

Call of Duty: Warzone is a massively popular free-to-play video game title. We know that this game is going to stick around for the long haul. With each new installment for the Call of Duty franchise, elements and attributes will be implemented on the battle royale game. Unfortunately, just like with any big competitive multiplayer game out there, you’ll have a slew of cheaters as well. This is something developers are constantly battling against, and we usually see a slew of bans happen.

If you are currently banned in Call of Duty: Warzone – including hardware or account banned – you are banned from playing Call of Duty: Vanguard.



For those in the cheats Discords/forums etc. asking why, I think it's pretty obvious why. But thought I'd let you know. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) September 16, 2021

Unfortunately, if you’re banned on Call of Duty: Warzone, it might mean you’ll be banned from Call of Duty: Vanguard. There are players reportedly not having access to the beta, which could mean that this is just for the actual beta. No statements have been made yet on whether accounts will be unlocked for when the game launches. With that said, I’m sure that some players want to enjoy the game but simply can’t because of past mistakes.

For now, it’s a waiting game to see what the official stance is from Activision. If there are cheaters out there from Call of Duty: Warzone, it could be a safe measure to ensure that the multiplayer aspect of Call of Duty: Vanguard will be a bit fairer at launch. Currently, Call of Duty: Vanguard is launching on November 5, 2021. When it does release, players will be able to play the game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

