Shin Megami Tensei V Gets Latest In Series of Demon-Focused Trailers

Shin Megami Tensei V is the upcoming title in the RPG series from Atlus, and it’s set for release in November. So naturally, both Atlus and Sega are ramping up the marketing details in order to attract attention to the new game. One of the ways it’s doing so is by releasing videos showcasing the many demons that players can encounter in the game. Aside from the marketing, this will also help get new gamers up to speed on what’s going on in the games.

Almost every day now, the developers reveal videos showcasing two of the characters in the game. The two revealed today are Makami and Nue. Makami is a long, thin, slightly wolfish-looking creature who has appeared in the series before. Most recently, Makami was the third Persona of Sadayo Kawakami’s Temperance Arcana in Persona 5. I don’t understand the video entirely, but from what I’ve been able to tell, the demon has a fairly balanced kit.

The second is Nue, a strange, striped monkey-like demon who has appeared multiple times in the series, starting with the very first game. Nue was also the fourth Persona of Yuuki Mishima’s Moon Arcana in Persona 5. In the video showing its role in SMTV, Nue seems to favor electrical attacks and an overhand slash that deals lots of damage. Again, I don’t speak Japanese, but I did catch that the very unsettling sound Nue makes and that was all I needed to know.

As always, we’ll see what role these two play when the game launches on November 11. Shin Megami Tensei V has been in development for quite some time, and likely there will be several new fans of the series coming fresh after discovering it with Persona 5. It’ll probably be helpful to have some information about what kinds of demons they’ll encounter in the game.

