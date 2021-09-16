Metroid Dread Gets Yet Another Trailer Ahead of Release

Nintendo is going all-in on the marketing for Metroid Dread, as the company has released yet another trailer for the game. Rarely have I ever seen a company make such a huge push to get a game into the public eye, but considering the relative obscurity of the older 2D Metroid titles, it’s probably a good idea for the company to jockey as hard as possible for gamers’ attention.

There’s really nothing new to speak of in the new trailer. You see Samus Aran going up against the enemies that have already been revealed, including sinister robot EMMI, and using powers we’ve seen her using in other trailers. It’s really just a reminder that yes, this game is coming out and yes, Samus Aran is indeed very awesome.

It’s probably a good thing that Nintendo is trying so hard to promote the game — while Metroid has always been one of the company’s flagship series, it’s been so long since a new one released that they likely want to make it look as appealing as possible to the generation of young gamers who have likely never played a Metroid game before. Good sales for Dread will probably be especially important to the future of the upcoming project Metroid Prime 4. I’d hate to see that game’s development stall because Nintendo believes no one is interested in Samus anymore.

Of course, if Nintendo really wants to raise Metroid’s value to modern gamers, they could try releasing the Prime series on Switch. The rumors is that such a remaster has indeed been made — or, at least, is in the process of being made — and Nintendo is waiting to announce it either because its pandemic resources are stretched thin or because it’s waiting until it’s closer to the launch of Metroid Prime 4. As long as it means we get Prime 4, I will not complain.