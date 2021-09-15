Star Wars: Hunters Trailer Highlights The Arena

The Star Wars IP is always a hot ticket item for video games. We’ve seen several titles launch over the years, with EA having complete control. However, since then, there has been some more freedom to who can develop these games. For example, we know a project in the works over at Massive Entertainment, the folks that brought out The Division franchise for Ubisoft. Likewise, another game is in the results from Zynga called Star Wars: Hunters.

Earlier this year, we got the unveiling of this Star Wars: Hunters video game project. Unfortunately, we didn’t get too many details at the time, and we’re still waiting for gameplay footage to emerge. There have been some supposed leaks online, but we’re left waiting on the official trailer and footage to make its way out to get a grasp on what exactly this game will be like. With that said, we do know that this is an upcoming free-to-play video game.

A new trailer has been released, although it is cinematic. So again, we don’t have gameplay footage, but there is some more information about the title. Players are working together in a team-based arena shooter. Here within the different arena battles, different warriors gather to compete. We’ll see other heroes, stormtroopers, and bounty hunters pop up to compete. It looks like there will be additional classes that should provide for unique attributes during matches.

While we are waiting on some actual gameplay footage, Star Wars: Hunters is expected to launch sometime this year. When it does, you can play the game through iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch will likely have better overall visuals, but we’re uncertain about the differences between the platforms at the moment. In the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer above, where again the footage highlights arena team battles.

Source