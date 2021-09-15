Xbox Cloud Gaming Update Hits Windows 10 PC Application

When it comes to Microsoft, they have been making an exciting move as of late. Xbox is creating an ecosystem of sorts. So it’s less about having to ensure everyone is on the latest hardware. Instead, it’s become more of an effort to ensure that their first-party exclusives are a bit easier to play regardless of hardware. Now, of course, there are some restrictions right now and limitations.

With that said, there is still a focus on making things more accessible. One of the ways that Microsoft is doing that is through cloud gaming. Xbox Game Pass with cloud gaming is making the latest exclusives easier to obtain. Players can enjoy the video games on their Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, android, iOS, and even Xbox One shortly. Cloud gaming started through android devices before it was eventually granted access to the PC and iOS platforms. This was through web browser. All players needed to do was connect to their accounts through the web browser and stream the latest games online.

It’s been something that Microsoft is progressing. We knew that this cloud gaming feature would eventually hit the Xbox line of consoles. Right now, if you are a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass, then you can download and install the games for your Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. However, it was noted that cloud gaming would hit the consoles along with Xbox One platforms as well. This means that you don’t have to ensure your hardware has storage space or is even powerful enough to run the latest games.

We might now be there quite yet, but today we’re finding out that the Xbox Windows 10 application now finally offers cloud gaming. This means you don’t have to go through the web browser client to enjoy the cloud gaming collection. Instead, you can go through the Xbox application directly. It’s a minor update but another step to ensuring that Xbox games are even more accessible than ever before.

Source