Battlefield 2042 Rumored To Receive A Delay Announcement This Week

There’s plenty of exciting games still slated to launch this year. Although, we’ve also seen some delays come out, pushing some of those games out of 2021. For instance, we had news of Total War: Warhammer III and Dying Light 2 Stay Human getting delayed. These games are now pushed into 2022, but that might not be the only delay announcement we receive this month.

Another delay could be unveiled later this week if rumors prove to be accurate. A few insiders have been claiming that EA would push Battlefield 2042 back. Unfortunately, we don’t have any details about the reasoning behind the delay or just when we’ll get the announcement. Still, fans have been waiting on the beta dates for the game, with Battlefield 2042 currently set to launch next month. Specifically, Battlefield 2042 is slated to release on October 22, 2021.

#BATTLEFIELD2042 Delay Update:



To be delayed by several weeks and not months which conflicts with the other rumors, but it's what I've heard.



Late Nov 2021 is currently flying around. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021

One of the industry insiders chiming in with what they heard is Tom Henderson. Tom recently took to Twitter today and alerted their followers that they have heard Battlefield 2042 is being considered for a delay. With that said, it doesn’t look like there is a push to get this game out in 2022. Instead, the delay will only set the game back a few weeks. If Tom Henderson’s sources are correct, we should see Battlefield 2042 receive a new release date pushing the game to the end of November.

For now, there’s no official statement on Battlefield 2042 being delayed. Although, with as many rumors and industry insiders talking about a delay, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some posts alerting players of this upcoming game’s new intended launch date. Again, the current release date as it stands is October 22, 2021. Players will pick the game up for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

