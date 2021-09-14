Back 4 Blood Devs Just Dropped The Campaign Trailer

Turtle Rock Studios is getting ready to launch their Back 4 Blood video game. With the release date approaching next month, there is a brand new trailer to further hype up the launch. Today, we’re getting a look at the official campaign trailer. If you haven’t seen the latest footage released so far, then check out the video embedded above.

If you’ve been following this video game for a while now, then chances are you might not find anything notably new here. Instead, it’s a good recap of what we already know about this game. Here players are tossed into a world where a massive outbreak turned innocent civilians into undead zombies. We understand that a mutated worm caused this, and now humanity is fighting a new type of war. It’s now a fight for survival as you battle against swarms of undead and mutated zombie monsters.

In this game, players are taking the role of a cleaner. You’ll be working with a team of characters as you help take out these zombified creatures known as the Ridden. From there, you’ll have to stock up on ammo and gun down the mutated that pops up along the way. Chances are, you already tried this game out, as it wasn’t long ago that a beta was available for players. We’ve seen mixed reception about the game through the beta, but the real test will come when this game launches.

It should be interesting to see how the whole game holds up against the Left 4 Dead franchise. Likewise, Turtle Rock Studios have implemented some other features to make the game stand out. For example, there’s a card system that allows players to buff up their character attributes, while the game provides cards to buff the Ridden. Players can expect Back 4 Blood to officially hit the marketplace on October 12, 2021. When the game releases, it will be available for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source