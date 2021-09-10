Far Cry 6 Trailer Details Post-Launch DLC, Including Stranger Things Crossover

Ubisoft has announced a series of post-launch content for Far Cry 6 that should extend well into next year. It appears we’re going to get some crossovers starring some of pop culture’s favorite badasses, in the vein of Mortal Kombat, but I’m not complaining. We’re also getting some special operations, all of which can be played in co-op. We got a glimpse of the Season Pass’s content, which will be the villain episodes we were promised recently.

The three crossovers will begin with an episode where Dani Rojas teams up with Danny Trejo, who’s apparently decided an oppressive island regime is the best place to set up a taco truck. That’s not sarcasm, by the way; Danny Trejo can do whatever he wants. The second crossover will see Dani teaming up with “a Rambo superfan” who doesn’t appear to actually be John Rambo in some kind of big shoot-out. The final crossover will apparently be with Stranger Things, and I presume by that point we’ll all have given up trying to make sense of it (or at least I will have).

We’ll also be getting Special Operations missions that involve getting an overheated bomb out of a specific zone, and Weekly Insurgencies starting immediately post-launch that will pit Dani against miniboss enemies for rewards. It looks like standard stuff, and the Special Operations look like they could be fun, as Dani will basically be playing hot potato with a suitcase bomb. All of the aforementioned content will be free.

The Season Pass (which won’t be free) will allow users to play as previous Far Cry villains Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed in bizarre, trippy gameplay segments that explore their psyches and backstories. According to the trailer, you can also play these segments in co-op, though you’ll both be playing as two copies of the same villain, it seems. Pity we won’t be seeing Vaas team up with Pagan Min, but that would probably be too much hammy villain in one space.

Source