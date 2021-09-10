Far Cry 6 Has Officially Gone Gold

Far Cry 6 is one of the significant anticipated video game AAA launches coming out this year still. For fans of the franchise, there’s plenty to get excited about this new installment. One of the biggest is the new antagonist that could potentially outrank some of the past iconic villains we’ve dealt with in the series. Now it looks like we won’t be seeing any big delay announcements coming from Ubisoft. The development team has alerted followers that they have finally reached the fabled gold status for their upcoming Far Cry 6 installment.

Announced through the official Far Cry Twitter account, Ubisoft unveiled that they have reached gold when it comes to Far Cry 6. This is essentially the milestone that the game build reaches for mass production. Afterward, units can ship out to different retailers. So we’re on a schedule of receiving this game on October 7, 2021.

True Yarans. This is your Presidente, Anton Castillo and I am proud to announce that #FarCry 6 has gone gold. See you on October 7th. pic.twitter.com/55kYeljrHb — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) September 9, 2021

This is excellent news to hear if you’re a fan waiting on the installment. With new video game titles, there’s typically a day one patch. With the patch, developers can further clear out any bugs or technical fixes before players can jump into the game. Still, this shouldn’t prevent the game from actually getting to the hands of players this October.

As mentioned, there’s plenty of excitement building up around this game. Players are tossed into a fictional Caribbean island called Yara, ruled by the tyrant El Presidente Anton Castillo. Portraying Anton is Giancarlo Esposito, a famed actor known for delivering some iconic villains in popular television series. You might recall his work as Gus Fring from Breaking Bad or Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian. We’re eager to see his work in Far Cry 6 when it launches on October 7, 2021. Players will be able to pick up a copy of the game for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source