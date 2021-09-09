Wolverine Game in Development at Insomniac

Another new game announced at the PlayStation showcase is a new Marvel game from Insomniac, the same studios that made the Spider-Man titles for PlayStation. Apparently, Sony wants them to handle all the Marvel from now on, because that’s what they’re making. The game is being developed for the PlayStation 5, but other than that, we don’t know anything about it.

There are no details on what the game is or what it’ll look like — the trailer was cinematic, so it’s not a representation of what the game will look like — but the possibilities are darn near endless. The trailer just shows Logan drinking in a bar surrounded by wreckage. Behind him, a man stumbles to his feet and attempts to ambush him with a knife. Not sure what he thinks that’s going to do against a man who carries knives in his actual hands, but points for effort.

The game is supposedly very early in development, meaning we probably won’t be seeing it for years, but Insomniac no doubt wanted to tease the event ahead of time. The studio is no doubt working hard, as it recently released both Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Now we know they’re working on this game and Spider-Man 2, so someone needs to send the devs a fruit basket so we know they’re eating.

The announcement post implies as well that the game may take place in the same universe as the Spider-Man games (or, at least, we hope it does): “In the vein of our Spider-Man games, our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit. Even though Marvel’s Wolverine is very early in development, from what I’ve seen of its emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay (see what I did there?), the team is already creating something truly special.”

