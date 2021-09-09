Far Cry 6 Now Has An Overview Trailer

Far Cry fans have been waiting on the next mainline installment. We know Far Cry 6 is coming out, and to further hype up the launch, Ubisoft just dropped a new trailer. This latest video is an overview trailer that highlights several aspects of Far Cry 6. If you’ve been following this game for very long, then you probably won’t find anything new here. However, it’s a great trailer to offer some players a refresher on just what all this video game will offer.

In Far Cry 6, players step into a fictional Caribbean Island called Yara. Ruled by a dictator, the game’s primary focus is defeating this new regime and bringing Yara into a peaceful harmony. Interestingly enough, this antagonist may rank up a big fan favorite for the franchise as actor Giancarlo Esposito is portraying the antagonist El Presidente Anton Castillo. Giancarlo delivers some incredible performances as an antagonist, such as Gus from Breaking Bad or Moff Gideon on The Mandalorian.

We know that the citizens of Yara have a brutal life. With the country having a powerful drug that can treat cancer, Yara’s dictator is ruling the government with an iron fist. Meanwhile, players are taking the role of guerrilla fighter. Joining up with others seeking to end the tyranny, players will have to use anything and everything at their disposal. While the weaponry seems to be stacked, it’s also noted that the game offers some customization options.

Likewise, because this game follows a guerrilla fighter protagonist, players will be able to blend in with the crowds. It’s been noted that players can hide their weapons and walk around without bringing attention to themselves. Thus, we don’t have too much of a wait to endure before we can play Far Cry 6 for ourselves. Far Cry 6 will be launching on October 7, 2021, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

