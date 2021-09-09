PlayStation Showcase 2021 Stream Happening Today

This has been another challenging year to endure. With the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak, we haven’t seen too many in-person conventions or expos happen. Instead, the different usual events have remained digital-only. Sony, for one, has been a bit quiet lately, but that will be changing today. Also, if you haven’t heard, there is a new PlayStation Showcase stream happening later today.

The stream will be at 1 PM PT or 4 PM ET, and you can watch the stream through the typical online avenues. In addition, Sony will be showcasing the stream on their Twitch and YouTube channel accounts. We know that the stream will be about forty minutes long, so there should be plenty of time to showcase a good variety of video game titles.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any specific details about the games showcased. However, there is bound to be plenty of content. Fans are hopeful to see new information regarding several of their upcoming exclusives that haven’t been given much limelight lately. One of those is God of War Ragnarok. Although, there’s a good chance we may see some third-party video game titles as well marketed through Sony, such as Hogwarts Legacy.

You’ll want to keep a close eye out for the stream when it kicks off. Of course, we’ll have the latest updates from the stream here on gamearnx.com as well. In the meantime, what are you hopeful of seeing during this stream? There’s no shortage of video game rumors based around the stream, such as a new Crash Bandicoot game.

