Fallout 76 Rolls Out Its Worlds Update With Custom Servers

Fallout 76 players now have access to the latest update, Worlds, which not only rolls out a series of customized worlds for players to join into but also allows paying players to set up their own customized versions of Appalachia to mess around in. Players will be able to bring their existing characters into custom worlds and Public Worlds, and the main storyline will also still be playable in the Public and Custom worlds.

If you’re one of Fallout 76’s free players, then you now have access to Public Worlds. As Bethesda says: “Public Worlds are a rotating series of Fallout Worlds experiences hand-crafted by the team at Bethesda Game Studios with input from the Fallout 76 community. Available to all players, each Public World offers its own unique spin on Appalachia from a wasteland built to test your survival skills to a builder’s paradise!”

The other major part of the Worlds update is the ability to create a customized world with the settings you prefer: “Using Fallout Worlds’ long list of settings, players can create their own Worlds to build C.A.M.P.s in previously restricted areas, activate unlimited VATS attacks, jump to new heights with reduced gravity, enable perpetual Quantum Storms and much more!” The trailer makes it look like utter pandemonium, which is as it should be.

The custom server content is only available to those who subscribe to the Fallout 1st premium platform. Subscribers have had access to private servers for some time, but now they can customize the world in those servers to their liking. If you have a friend who is a Fallout 1st subscriber, then you’re in luck, as they can invite you to their private servers even if you’re not a subscriber. There are a number of other caveats you can look at on the game’s FAQ in the source link below.

