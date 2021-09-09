Deathloop’s PC Specs Reveal Game Isn’t Too Demanding

Bethesda has just released the PC specs needed for its upcoming time-bending adventure Deathloop, and the minimum specs are fairly achievable, but recommended and ultra 4K specs will require a fairly powerful rig. The game will also have several other graphical adjustment features, including bloom and motion blur. The company also revealed the unlock times for the game in each region for when the game launches on September 14.

The recommended specs ask for an Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X processor and an Nvidia RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8GB) GPU. Not exactly a budget setup for sure. That should run the game at 1080p and 60FPS. The minimum specs aren’t as heavy, asking for Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor and Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB) GPU.

The Ultra 4K settings, on the other hand, asks for Intel Core i9-10900K @ 3.70GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT processor and Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB) GPU. In addition to the above, the game also supports AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, AMD’s supersampling tech.

Bethesda has also revealed some of the other settings you can adjust, and one that strikes me is the ability to adjust the character’s headbob, from 0-100. I’ve only ever seen the ability to turn it off or on, not adjust to that degree (though my motion sickness means I’ll probably turn it down to 0). The game will unlock for PS5 players at 12 am in their time zone and 12 am ET in North America. For PC players, the game unlocks at 12:01 am ET Pacific Time in North/South America, 12:01 am JST for Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, and 12:01 am BST for Europe and the rest of the world.

