Abandoned Delay Pushes The Game Into 2022

Abandoned quickly gained online attention and fame. This is a game being developed by Blue Box Game Studios. However, the reason it gained so much attention was that this title felt similar to a Silent Hill game. More specifically, fans quickly pin this game to Hideo Kojima and potentially a revival of Silent Hills. While that Silent Hills game was cancelled, fans felt that Abandoned was being developed by Hideo Kojima and toying fans online. It’s certainly not the first time Hideo Kojima has did elaborate unveiling for projects.

However, the developers continue to push back and claim that this game is not attached to Hideo Kojima, Konami, or the Silent Hill IP. Fans are finding it frustrating that it’s taking the developers a good amount of time to showcase this title. It’s a game filled with mystery, and today we’re finding out that the project has been delayed into 2022. Unfortunately, we don’t have a specific release date outside of the 2022 launch window. Regardless, it looks like some fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can finally pull back the curtain to Abandoned.

We’re left with plenty of questions that we’re hopeful to see an answer to soon. However, it’s not much of a shock to see this game get pushed back. This worldwide health pandemic has caused plenty of obstacles for everyone. As a result, we’ve seen several projects get delayed out of 2021. That’s not to say the pandemic is to blame for this delay, as we don’t have any specific information on the matter.

This delay information came from the official Blue Box Game Studios website that now pins Abandoned for a 2022 release. Perhaps we’ll get more info this year to highlight this upcoming video game and, of course, shed more light as to what the game will be about. But, for now, we’ll have to endure the mystery a tad bit longer.

