Grand Theft Auto Remastered Collection Insider Claims Launch Pushed To 2022

Grand Theft Auto is quite the iconic video game franchise, and it’s been an IP that fans followed for years. However, since the release of Grand Theft Auto V in 2013, fans have been forced into waiting on the next mainline installment. Instead, all we have received so far are new ports of Grand Theft Auto V along with content for Grand Theft Auto Online. That’s not a bad thing for fans who are just getting into the game on the latest platforms. But others might be a bit bored with the same campaign. Fortunately, there is a new rumor suggesting a remastered collection is coming to the franchise. It might not be unique content, but it should allow for some extra gameplay for players to go through.

The latest rumor surfacing online for the IP has been based around the remastered collection. Instead of a new installment, Rockstar Games will be releasing a remastered edition of three iconic games. This collection supposedly includes Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and, lastly, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. However, there’s been plenty of back and forth online when it comes to when the game collection will launch into the marketplace.

Now industry insider Tom Henderson during a Gone Gold podcast episode, has claimed the sources he is familiar with has the game collection pinned sometime in 2022. Fans were gearing up for a collection release this year, but that is contrary to what Tom Henderson was told. We, of course, don’t know who Tom’s sources are, but the insider has been rather credible in the past, so it very well could be a game collection coming in 2022 rather than this year. I can imagine this news can be a bit frustrating for some fans to hear.

For now, this is purely a rumor. We don’t have any official confirmation that Rockstar Games is even working on a remastered collection. What we do know is that Rockstar Games is putting out an enhanced edition of Grand Theft Auto V. That particular edition will release onto the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms this November 11, 2021. We might start hearing some official news on this collection, if it’s real, after the next-generation video game release.

