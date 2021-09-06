Gotham Knights Has A New Key Artwork

Gotham Knights have been an IP that’s remained relatively quiet this past year. After the game was delayed out of 2020, the developers haven’t offered fans updates. However, that will change this coming month as we know the title will be hitting the DC FanDome event this year. To further help get this game some marketing spotlight, the developers have released new key artwork.

It doesn’t offer much in terms of what we don’t already know. Instead, this is just another image to showcase the protagonists in this title. As I’m sure you already know, this game will be tossing players into the role of either Robin, Batgirl, Red Hood, or Nightwing. Meanwhile, the image showcases the four walking down the streets of Gotham City with a puddle offering a highlight of the believed deceased Batman.

We’ll be getting some more information when it comes to this game on October 16, 2021, during the DC FanDome event. With the world still dealing with the pandemic, several in-person events were cancelled or transitioned to digital-only. DC FanDome is a digital event where we get content based around DC Comics. This will range from comic books, television, movies, and of course, video games. Hopefully, we’ll get some new gameplay footage and details during this year’s stream to help tie fans over until the game launches into the marketplace.

For instance, we may get confirmation of a recent leak suggesting that the Penguin would be making an appearance within the campaign. We’ll likely see plenty of iconic villains during this game since the narrative is based around the death of Batman. With the caped crusader no longer in the picture, it’s bound to bring plenty of the infamous enemies from the franchise back into the streets of Gotham City.

