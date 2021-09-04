Call of Duty Warzone & Black Ops Cold War Roadmap Includes Judge Dredd

Credit: Activision

The developers of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone have released the roadmap for the Season 5 updates that are coming next week. The game is getting multiple new updates, including new maps, modes, weapons, and skins. We’re getting the return of the Zoo map from the original Black Ops, and the return of Demolition. We’re also getting a new 50v50 mode in Warzone called “Clash” which “takes select areas from this massive map and pits two teams of 50 v 50 against each other in an unlimited respawn fight to 500 points.”

Probably the most interesting addition with these updates is the debut of iconic character Judge Dredd in Call of Duty, specifically as a skin for Ingo Beck. There will be two skins, one that’s “normal,” and one a clack-and-white cel-shaded variation. Dredd is yet another 80s character coming to Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, following Rambo and John McClane.

There will also be several other Dredd-related items: “In addition to these two Skins, the Bundle includes three Weapon Blueprints: the “Quick Judgement” SMG, the “Arbitrator Rifle” Assault Rifle, and the “Lawgiver” Pistol, based on the standard-issue weapon given to all Judges (note: no palm print needed to operate). It also has the “Incendiary” Finishing Move, “Book of Law” Weapon Charm, “Judge’s Watch” Wrist Accessory, and an Animated Calling Card and Emblem.”

In other news, there will also be Oktoberfest cosmetics, including the “Lederhosen” Operator Skin for Beck. The Chemical Reaction pack will contain the new “Diabolical” Ultra Operator Skin for Stone. A new melee weapon, the Sai, will be available to those who complete the nine challenges while the Numbers event is live. A new Warzone mode called Iron Trials ‘84 is also on the way, which will feature no complimentary loadout drops, increased health, and different Gulag gameplay.

