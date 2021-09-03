Destiny 2 Adds Crossplay Voice Chat In Latest Update

Bungie has finally, officially enabled crossplay voice chat in the latest patch for Destiny 2. The voice chat was accidentally enabled a few months ago, so now it’s live for real. However, there are still a few problems for Xbox users, according to the patch notes. The new feature comes just in time for the launch of the new Season of the Lost, and we’re getting it well ahead of the launch of the Witch Queen expansion.

Bungie posted the notes for the patch, and under the crossplay voice chat section, it says, “Some communication privacy settings are still not working as intended for Xbox players… Xbox players will still hear voice and receive invites from anyone even if privacy settings are set to “friends” or “in-game friends”. Xbox players will still hear voice from non-Xbox players even if “You can communicate outside of Xbox with voice & text” is set to “blocked”. Xbox players will still be able to hear other Xbox players in Fireteam Chat or Team Chat even if that player is on their mute list.”

Crossplay for Destiny 2 was only added a short time ago, with the most recent season. At the time crossplay was added, Bungie said, “When Cross Play releases, voice chat between platforms will not be enabled. We have run into some late-breaking issues with development and are currently working on making sure this experience is ready before shipping it live…We’re currently targeting a fix for cross-platform voice chat in an update targeted for shortly after Cross Play goes live.”

Destiny 2 players are likely to be playing the game much more, as the newest season launched last week, and we’re all preparing for the new expansion. At the bottom of the patch notes, Bungie notes that it fixed an issue with the Witch Queen pre-order incentive. The patch notes also list several other small issues it’s fixed with the latest patch.

