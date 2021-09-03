Nintendo Switch Game Boy and Color Titles On the Way, Says New Report

Another new report claims that the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service will soon offer games from the libraries of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color to its subscribers as free monthly games. The rumor has been floating around for a while, and it’s receiving more and more attention. Now a new report is strengthening that rumor, and hopefully, those games are on the way.

These reports initially came to light via the Nate the Hate podcast, and then was corroborated by Nintendo Life. Now we can add a report from Eurogamer to the list. According to their report: “Nintendo is set to add Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles to Nintendo Switch Online… Eurogamer has been able to separately corroborate these reports – and we have heard that other retro platforms are also on the cards.”

The gist of the rumor is that Nintendo will be adding certain games from the old handhelds to its new handheld, the Switch. We don’t know for sure when these games will launch, but we’re coming up on the two-year mark of Switch Online. Giving us some Game Boy titles would be a fun way to honor the occasion. We’re also getting the Switch OLED model soon, and the promise of one might promote the other.

Most excitingly, Eurogamer confirmed that other retro platforms are on the cards. While the Game Boy and Game Boy Color are exciting libraries to bring to the Switch by themselves, Nintendo has a wealth of consoles it has not yet tapped for its Switch Online library. In fact, one of the most common reactions I heard to the news that Game Boy games were coming to Switch was “But what about the Nintendo 64?” And indeed, there are the massive libraries of the Gamecube, Game Boy Advance, Wii, and even the Nintendo 3DS.

Source