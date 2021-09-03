Far Cry 6 PC Specs Revealed, Are Fairly Reasonable

Ubisoft today released the exact specs of Far Cry 6 for PC gamers, so that they can see whether or not their rigs will be able to run the game when it launches on October 7. Far Cry 6 looks like it should be very graphically intense, but the specs for the minimum requirements are actually fairly gentle and easy. However, if you want to get the game running at its absolute best, then you’d better have a really good rig.

The Minimum settings, which will allow you to run the game on 1080p at 30FPS with raytracing off, you’ll need either an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or an Intel i5-4460 and either an AMD RX 460 or an NVIDIA GTX 960. You’ll also need 8GB of RAM and at least 60GB of storage space. Recommended settings require AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel i7-7700 and either an AMD RX VEGA64 or an NVIDIA GTX 1080.

The Ultra settings, however, are a little more than unreasonable. In order to run the game at either 1440p at 60FPS, or 4K at 30FPS, with raytracing on, you’ll need some pretty weighty (and expensive and hard-to-find) hardware. The absolute minimum you’ll need in a GPU is either an AMD RX 6800 or NVIDIA RTX 3080, and in a CPU you’ll need either an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or an Intel i5-10600. So I hope you’ve shelled out for a really good rig.

These specs also reveal a few more details about what kinds of graphical extras we’re getting with the game. According to Ubisoft, the game will also have an “uncapped framerate, in-depth customization options, hybrid input and extended control customization, multi-monitor and widescreen support, in-game benchmark for performance analysis, DirectX Raytracing (DXR) and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support.” So yeah, it should look pretty good.

