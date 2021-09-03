Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl eShop Page Allegedly Reveals October Release

It appears we may be getting the new fighting game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl a little bit sooner than we think, at least if the date the game currently has on the Nintendo eShop is anything to go by. In fact, we may be getting it just a month from now. The page for the game lists the release date as October 5.

The game was officially announced in July, though it was leaked a few days ahead of time. At the moment, the date is still visible on the eShop page, so I think we can safely assume that’s the release date, even though it wasn’t officially revealed by the developers. If it does launch on October 5, it’ll launch on the Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC simultaneously.

If that does turn out to be the firm release date for the game, it’s launching into a bit of a crowded window. Three other games are launching on October 5: Exophobia, Jett: The Far Shore, and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. Granted, none of those are really competition for NASB, but it’ll still make for a bit of a crowded shelf in the figurative and literal store shelves. Far Cry 6 and Metroid Dread will also launch shortly after.

The full roster of the game was also allegedly leaked today. If accurate, there will be 20 playable characters at launch, which would go along with the confirmed 20 levels in which they’ll be able to brawl. In addition to the suspects that have already been shown like Spongebob, Ren, Stimpy, and Nigel Thornberry, the game will also allegedly include at least two of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Michelangelo and Leonardo; I guess we Donatello fans are gonna have to make due), Lincoln and Lucy Loud, and Avatars Aang and Korra from the Avatar universe.

