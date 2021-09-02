Horizon Forbidden West Pre-Orders Go Live With No PS4-to-PS5 Upgrade

Sony has opened up pre-orders for the upcoming PS4/PS5 title Horizon Forbidden West, meaning you can now buy it ahead of its February 18 release date. Sony has also revealed what the Digital and Collector’s editions of the game will contain. There is one downside, though: There are currently no options to upgrade the game from PS4 to PS5 if you only purchase the former version.

Until relatively recently, Sony didn’t have a release date set for Forbidden West. It was presumed that it would be released before the end of the year, but the developers delayed it by a few extra weeks — not that much of a hardship considering all of the other delays we’ve had since then. Now there are several versions of the game available for pre-order, including the Standard Editions (separate for both PS4 and PS5 versions), Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector’s Edition, and Regalia Edition.

The Digital Deluxe edition does contain both versions of the game, in addition to several cosmetics and a digital copy of the tie-in graphic novel. Purchasing either this edition or one of the other expensive ones is the only way to have access to both versions of the game, as you can’t upgrade a PS4 version to the PS5 version (though you can play the PS4 version on a PS5, obviously) according to the game’s support page.

The Collector’s and Regalia Editions both have all that the Deluxe Edition has, with a few extra goodies. They contain the in-game cosmetics as well as physical statues of the in-game machines. It’s fairly standard for premium editions of games. Everyone who pre-orders, even with the standard edition, will get an in-game costume as a pre-order bonus. According to the support page, another pre-order bonus is an in-game game piece for Strike, a chess-like game that Aloy will be able to play in Forbidden West.

