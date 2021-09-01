PlayerUnknown Forms New Studio, New Game Won’t Be Battle Royale

Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene, the game developer who helped define gameplay for an entire generation, is moving on from the company that’s currently developing PUBG in order to start a new studio and begin a new project. There are no exact details on what exactly that new project will be about, but it won’t be made with Krafton, the company that Greene had been working with for years.

Greene’s new studio is called Playerunknown Productions, and Krafton will apparently own a minority stake. Greene said of what the studio plans to do: “Today, I’m excited to take the next step on my journey to create the kind of experience I’ve envisaged for years. Again, I’m thankful for everyone at Krafton for supporting my plans, and I’ll have more to reveal more about our project at a later date.” Greene had been working with the South Korea-based Krafton for years.

Previously, Greene had revealed that he was working on something simply called “prologue.” The teaser site for this project simply reads: “prologue is an exploration of new technologies and gameplay. Our aim with this game is to give players unique and memorable experiences, each and every time they play.” Greene announced “prologue” in 2019, around the time he stepped down from active work on PUBG to head up the special projects team in Amsterdam. His new studio will be based in Amsterdam.

As for what Playerunknown Productions will do now, the website simply reads, “A studio set up to explore, experiment and create new technologies, pipelines, and gameplay. Together with a team of game developers and researchers, we explore new possibilities of interaction and connection within the game space.” We’ll have to wait and see what PlayerUnknown will be doing now that he’s not bound to work on the battle royale genre he helped popularize.

