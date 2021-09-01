Uncharted PC Collection Leak Unveils All Major Installments Are Coming

Sony has been making a move to bring its console exclusives to the PC platform. This is a slow process on their end, but that doesn’t mean we can’t expect some heavy hitter titles. Included in the mix right now are Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn. However, a new leak suggests that players can expect an Uncharted Collection to release as well. If proven true, this collection would bring five of the Uncharted games, including Uncharted Lost Legacy.

The Uncharted franchise first got its start on the PlayStation 3 from developers Naughty Dog. However, since its release, the studio continued making new installments through the PlayStation 4. The PlayStation 4 also received a remastered collection of the first three Uncharted video games. Now it looks like there is a move to bring the five main Uncharted video game titles onto the PC platform. This comes from a leak posting on ResetEra.

A social media post set to go out on Monday, September 6, 2021, will unveil the Uncharted Collection for the PC platform. This image also sports the Nixxes logo. In the past, we’ve heard that Sony would be using that studio to port PC games. With that said, the collection will include the first four mainline Uncharted video games along with Uncharted Lost Legacy. We might not get the PlayStation Vita exclusive included in the mix, but players can enjoy the narrative of Nathan Drake from start to finish.

While it’s best to label this as a rumor right now, it wouldn’t be surprising to see this collection unveiled. As mentioned above, Sony has been moving its video games onto the PC platform. The collection of PC games might be limited right now, but moving forward with Nixxes, this could mean a steady release of past exclusive games. Of course, this release would also play a role in further expanding the IP to audiences, especially with the Uncharted movie prequel in the works.

If this Uncharted Collection is accurate, it should be interesting to see what will follow after. For instance, The Last of Us is a popular exclusive IP that might see ported next. Are you interested in an Uncharted Collection for the PC, or is this a series you’ll pass up on?

Source