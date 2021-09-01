Resident Evil Welcome To Raccoon City Director Didn’t Cast Actors For Their Likenesses

There is a ton of hype building up for this upcoming Resident Evil movie. The films are being rebooted, and that has some interest from fans of the video games. If you recall, the movies are not necessarily based on the source material all that much. Now that we are getting a reboot, fans can expect a closer adaptation of the first two video games.

While the narrative might be more focused on the video games, you might find some character likenesses are different. Recently, the director of this movie unleashed the first few photos of the film. However, you might notice that a few of the iconic characters like Leon Kennedy look drastically different from the video game franchise.

Alongside the images, director Johannes Roberts spoke with IGN. During the conversation, the topic of character likenesses came up. It was something that Johannes didn’t put too much concern over. While some characters look the part, others got the job because the director felt they captured the character’s spirit. For example, Leon Kennedy was noted to be an adamant character to nail down. While some auditions had actors looking identical to Leon, most were passed up because they didn’t quite embody the character.

The difference with this film as opposed to the previous movies is that it is an ensemble where each of the main characters carries huge importance to the narrative. They are not just cosplay characters who have the exact hair and costume of the characters. I think previously everything had been all about the Alice character – which was never in the games – and the game characters that did appear like Jill, Leon, Claire, and Chris did so as kind of supporting cameos. Jill and Leon in this movie are equal leads along with Claire and Chris and Wesker. Johannes Roberts

That should be good news for Resident Evil fans as it’s again focusing on the characters and source material. Viewers can expect a horror movie first and less of an action-packed film like the original movie franchise. This film will be adapting both of the first two Resident Evil games. Currently, Resident Evil Welcome to Raccoon City will be releasing in theaters on November 24, 2021.

Source