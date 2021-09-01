Cyberpunk 2077 1.3 Update Removes Wet Reflective Roads

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated video games to release into the market last year. It had fans hyped for the launch, and while CD Projekt Red had to delay the game multiple times, we did receive the title in December of 2020. However, the launch was full of bugs and glitches. This has now left CD Projekt Red with a mess to clean up. While they are still on an uphill battle to bring this game back up to their standards, we did receive a significant patch update recently. Unfortunately, the patch also brought in its share of problems.

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.3 patch update was full of updates and fixes. Those stuck in certain missions were finally able to progress. Unfortunately, there were so many updates and fixes to 1.3 that the patch notes themselves didn’t include everything the developers added. With that said, the patch didn’t fix everything, and players are still finding plenty of problematic bugs popping up. One of the visual bugs that have now found itself in the game with the 1.3 update was the reflective wet roads.

Those who played Cyberpunk 2077 previously before the 1.3 update likely recalls the reflective roads. This effect looked like the roads were constantly wet and shimmered with even some reflective lights from the city. Now with 1.3, the streets look relatively dry. Fans have noticed this and showcased the visual downgrade from the patch. Now Kotaku was able to get an official comment from CD Projekt Red on the matter.

It looks like CD Projekt Red has already looked into the issue and confirmed the problem. While we don’t have any ETA, there will be a future update to fix the issue. That might come into play with the latest hires from CD Projekt Red. If you don’t recall, the studio recently hired on several modders, which will likely help fix some of the bugs, along with adding an official mod support system.

Source