Battlefield 2042 Fans Are Still Waiting On The Beta Release

A few big-name FPS titles are coming out this year. We have Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and even Halo Infinite. However, for Battlefield fans, we’ve been waiting on a beta release date to show up. A beta is coming, but so far, EA has been secretive on when players can expect the beta to be available fully. Unfortunately, we’re gearing up for the launch of Battlefield 2042, so there’s not too much time left before a beta can roll out.

Recently, fans have been vocal about the lack of beta details. We know that there was a closed alpha-beta that select players were able to enjoy. That, unfortunately, didn’t come with too much gameplay footage or details. After all, EA was quick to remind players about the NDA that came attached with the beta access. EA Help even responded to a fan today on Twitter asking about the beta dates. Unfortunately, EA Help confirmed that there is nothing set in stone just yet.

😐The Beta date is…………….*snaps out of it*😲 Nice try, you nearly got me. Unfortunately, no date has been set just yet but we will be sure to update you as soon as possible here: https://t.co/UL3zNUg9aE 😊 -Shay — EA Help (@EAHelp) August 31, 2021

Again, this title is slated to launch in October. As a result, the beta should be coming out within this coming month. There have been rumors circulating that the beginning of September would be when players can access the beta. However, since there is no confirmation from EA quite yet, the release dates you might come across should be taken as nothing more than a rumor.

As mentioned, Battlefield 2042 is set to launch on October 22, 2021. This should be an interesting release as this game doesn’t feature a single-player campaign component. Regardless, this game will be available on a plethora of platforms rather than just being a next-generation release. Players will find copies available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source