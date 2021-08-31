Lost Judgment Demo Might Be Coming Out Soon

Judgment fans rejoice. A sequel demo could be coming to a console platform near you. The upcoming release of Lost Judgment has quite the fan base. Players are ready to dive into this game but to tie some players over, and there could be a demo release. This is not confirmed, but it might have leaked out. A Twitter account that scavenges the PlayStation database uncovered some listings that might indicate a demo release is coming soon.

The Twitter account I’m referring to is psnrelease2. This account goes over the database and posts anything that comes up. Now it looks like a listing for Lost Judgment: Unjudged Memory Trial Version had shown up. Reports claim this was a file for the Japanese PSN, but that might not matter much. Unlike some other games that have a release in a specific market for a period, Lost Judgment will receive a worldwide release. Ultimately, that means every market will see the game launch at the same time.

The game 審判之逝：湮滅的記憶 體驗版 with id CUSA29956 has been added to the PS4 asian PSN! pic.twitter.com/7aaGdl3JQD — PSN releases (@psnrelease2) August 26, 2021

We don’t know if the demo will be coming out, but it’s best to keep your eyes out. With a file listing suggesting a trial version, fans can perhaps test the game a bit before the upcoming release later within the coming month. Meanwhile, this trial is only found so far on the PlayStation Network database. We know that this game is also slated to release on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

That could mean a demo version will also be available on the Microsoft Xbox storefront. Regardless, all we can do is wait and see if an actual demo announcement is made. At the very least, we don’t have a very long wait before we’re able to play the game for ourselves. Lost Judgment will be releasing on September 24, 2021. When it launches, players will have access to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source