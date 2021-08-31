Gotham Knights Confirmed For DC FanDome Event This October

Last year during DC FanDome, fans were treated to the reveal of Gotham Knights. This was a brand new IP that took players into a world where Batman had perished. While there was plenty of excitement for this year, the title was delayed. Originally, Gotham Knights were supposed to hit the marketplace this year. However, much like other video game titles and studios worldwide, the pandemic pushed several projects back. Now we know just when we’ll get another look into Gotham Knights.

Since its big reveal, we haven’t seen much of this game at all. However, we now know that DC FanDome 2021 will feature the highly-anticipated action RPG title. Gotham Knights will be present, but we’re left without any details of what we’ll be showcased exactly. Hopefully, we’ll get some new gameplay and even confirmations to previous leaks. For instance, one of the latest leaks to have come out was the presence of the Penguin.

A new trailer for DC Fandome 2021 has been released. pic.twitter.com/Cpyi4ZBCAf — DCEU Updates (@DCEU_Updates) August 31, 2021

Likewise, another big highlight players might enjoy hearing is when this game will launch. Gotham Knights are slated to release in 2022, but we don’t have a specific release date. For those a bit out of the loop, Gotham Knights has players taking the role of Batman’s closest allies. So while Bruce Wayne may have perished, Gotham City will still find protection with the help of Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood.

Each of the characters will have their unique abilities, and we know that there is cooperative gameplay. Fans are eager to see this video game during DC FanDome 2021, held on October 16, 2021, at 10 AM PT. Players will also get a look at Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. This particular game follows the iconic Suicide Squad as they must battle against Brainiac who has managed to mind-controlled Superman. This will be an event not to miss out on.

