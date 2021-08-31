Cyberpunk 2077 1.3 Bug Actually Causes Judy Alvarez To Blow Up

Cyberpunk 2077 might have been one of the most anticipated video game titles for years. Fans were fortunate enough to get the game last year in December finally. Unfortunately, the game was full of bugs. With so many glitches and even platforms having a tough time just running the game, CD Projekt Red had an uphill battle to endure. The developers have been working on several updates to bring the game to the point they feel is suitable for players. However, even with the latest update available, players are finding bugs and glitches.

One of the latest bug discoveries makes a crucial character explode. We won’t be spoiling anything narrative here. However, Judy Alvarez is a pretty essential character and one you’ll meet early into the game. Now a fan has found that the game can blow Judy up through a very odd glitch. Posted through Reddit, the video highlight shows a player picking up a dead body. Then when Judy is following behind, the player drops the body onto Judy, which causes her to explode.

There is no body left from the explosion. It’s an interesting bug, but fans have certainly found plenty of odd bugs and glitches popping up since the game launched. Despite their best efforts, 1.3 is not clear of bugs for Cyberpunk 2077. However, that doesn’t mean the studio didn’t patch any issues from the latest update. This was one of the most significant updates to hit the game so far.

While the developers are working on the game to free it from bugs, others are waiting on a reason for a return to Night City. We know that the game will receive expansions in the future, which will bring more content into the game. Likewise, it was recently unveiled that CD Projekt Red hired modders to help bring on modding support for the game. If that happens, not only will modders be able to help fix out some issues of the game, but we could see a plethora of content added into the title.

